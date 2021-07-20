Liverpool’s transfer decision may have finally cost Arsenal a move for midfielder

A recent Liverpool transfer decision may have destroyed arsenal’s remaining hopes of making Manuel Locatelli their player this summer.

The Gunners are facing competition from Juventus for his signature with the midfielder preferring to join the Italian big boys over leaving his country.

Sassuolo has been negotiating with Juve over his signature with Arsenal waiting to pounce to sign him if talks break down.

However, it appears as though he might not even leave the Green and Blacks this summer with a new report discussing a potential signal that he is saying.

The Italians had targeted Liverpool’s Marko Grujic as his replacement when he finally leaves.

However, The Athletic is now reporting that the Serbian midfielder is instead moving to FC Porto where he spent last season on loan.

The Portuguese side will pay around £10.5million for him and it isn’t clear why Sassuolo didn’t push to add him to their squad.

Express Sport is now reporting that it might be a sign that they are prepared to keep Locatelli despite all the talk of a big-money move away from their club.

This latest development might be the signal that Arsenal needs to focus on signing an alternative.