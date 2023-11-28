Video – Ljungberg and Carragher discuss just how scary Arsenal’s Invincibles were to play against

All us Arsenal fans know that THE INVINCIBLES were the Greatest Team we’ve ever Seen, but it is nice to hear Jamie Carragher agree with us all for a change.

I have been asked to find this short video from Sky Sports featuring a chat between Carra and Freddie Lkungberg just this week about how Carra’s Liverpool team used to feel completely dominated by our legendary team back in 2003/24.

If you enjoy this you can thank Ken1945 for telling me about it and asking me to post it for all Just Arsenal readers to enjoy.

So…….

Enjoy!

"The best team I've ever played against… the one team that affected me psychologically!" 💭 Brilliant @Carra23 and Freddie Ljungberg analysis of Arsenal's 'Invincible' team 🔴🔍 pic.twitter.com/SNvpQRR3CR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 27, 2023

