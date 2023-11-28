Freddie Ljungberg explains why Arsenal are not dominating as much as last season

According to former Arsenal player and one-time interim coach Freddie Ljungberg, Arsenal are now regarded as a formidable opponent on par with Manchester City, which is why they have had it rough this season.

Yes, they have managed to post positive results in the league game after game, of which some feel their only loss (to Newcastle) was an “unfair result.”

That said, Ljungberg believes Arsenal are not as sharp as they were last season because they are not moving the ball as quickly, and other teams who now “respect them” just try to disrupt their rhythm and play defensively to make it more difficult for them to create chances.

“Last season they were a bit quicker offensively and sharper with how they moved the ball,” Ljungberg explained on Sky Sports. “But other teams now have more respect for Arsenal. They now approach facing Arsenal in the same way they would facing Manchester City.

“It is to destroy what Arsenal are doing and that makes it harder for them to create chances. They are ready to challenge for the title and could be the closest challengers. But you almost have to be 10 points ahead of City at Christmas because they come on so strongly in the spring.”

All I can conclude from these comments is that Arsenal needs to find a new strategy to break down its opponents, who are well aware that they are not to be underestimated. And they must avoid dropping points in the upcoming games in order to widen the point gap between themselves and Manchester City. Additionally, Mikel Arteta will need to strengthen the team during the winter transfer window in order to have full leverage to battle for the Premier League title.

Arsenal are back at the top, which should be appreciated. Let’s hope they continue to rise and, by the conclusion of the season, win the league title that has eluded them for nearly 20 years.

COYG!

