Ljungberg explains why he would never have apologised to Van Nistelrooy

Freddie Ljungberg has shared his views following Martin Keown’s recent apology to Ruud van Nistelrooy, addressing the infamous clash between Arsenal and Manchester United in 2003. That heated encounter remains one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history, largely due to the confrontational scenes that erupted following Van Nistelrooy’s missed penalty.

At the time, Keown reacted by celebrating exuberantly in the Dutchman’s face, a moment that has been replayed countless times since. While it drew significant attention and criticism, it also became symbolic of the fierce rivalry between the two clubs during that era.

Earlier this season, during a punditry appearance, Keown had an unexpected opportunity to see Van Nistelrooy again. Taking the moment seriously, he offered an apology for his actions during that volatile match. It was a gesture he described as important, allowing him to address an incident from his playing career that he no longer viewed with pride.

However, not all of his former teammates share the same sentiment. Speaking with Keown, Freddie Ljungberg revealed that he would have handled the situation differently. As cited by TNT Sport, Ljungberg explained his position candidly:

“I’ve seen some of your interviews afterwards and you apologised. I would have never apologised for what happened.”

He further added: “When you did that, by the way, I felt – I never said this on TV – but that we stood up for ourselves.”

While it has been over two decades since that confrontation took place, the incident continues to spark debate. For Keown, offering an apology was an act of maturity, a way to move on from a moment he admits does not reflect the kind of sportsmanship he values. His willingness to acknowledge that and make amends speaks volumes about his personal growth.

On the other hand, Ljungberg’s stance is a reminder that perspectives on such moments differ greatly. For some, that confrontation symbolised resilience and unity in the face of adversity. His refusal to apologise reflects a belief that Arsenal’s players were merely standing their ground during an intense rivalry.

Both viewpoints provide insight into how former professionals continue to reflect on defining moments in their careers, shaped by personal values and individual interpretations.