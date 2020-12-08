Ljungberg says Ozil is one of the world’s best at what Arsenal is lacking

Arsenal is currently struggling with creativity. Goals are more scarce than gold for them at the moment, yet Freddie Ljungberg has hinted that the Gunners has a player to solve that problem for them in their squad.

Mesut Ozil has been sidelined by the Gunners, but Ljungberg believes that the German is one of the best players at picking killer passes and unlocking defences in the world.

The former Real Madrid man has for many years been the creative force for the Gunners.

But Mikel Arteta is looking for players who can work hard off the ball just as they do when the team is in possession.

The Spaniard gave Ozil opportunities to play during the first few months of his managerial stint at the club.

However, he failed to adapt to the physical demands of the manager, and he is now out of the picture.

But Ljungberg says that only a few players in the world can use possession as well as Ozil can.

He said on Sky Sports as quoted by Sun Sports: “When you have possession or need to find that pass, I don’t think there’s many better players than Mesut at doing that.

“Of course, you lose a bit defensively, but that’s the decision they have made.

“I don’t know why the decision has been made that he is outside of the squad, so they can’t use him.

“But for those things, I don’t see there’s many better players in the world.”