Loan club knows they will almost certainly fail in their bid to sign Arsenal man

Olympique Marseille is less confident that they will convince Arsenal to sell William Saliba at the end of this season as he shines for them on loan.

The defender hasn’t had the chance to show Arsenal fans what he can do and has spent a majority of his time out on loan since they signed him.

He is doing well yet again at Marseille and the French club is keen to add him to their squad permanently.

Provence via Le10Sport reports that they have seen enough to want to keep him.

However, they are being hindered from making a move for him because Arsenal had clarified that he is in their long-term plan.

The Gunners have watched him shine on loan and hope that he would adapt to the Premier League and become a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad next season.

The report says Marseille may still try to see if the Gunners could be tempted to cash in on the French prospect, but they already know what Arsenal’s plans are.

Arsenal fans have been looking forward to watching Saliba play for their club and they would hopefully see him in their colours in the next campaign.