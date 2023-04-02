Loanee insists Arsenal could have found him useful

Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe says he could have been useful to Mikel Arteta’s side had he stayed in London.

The attacker struggled to justify being Arsenal’s most expensive signing despite playing under two managers at the club.

Arteta gave him chances to prove he was good enough, but the attacker flopped at the Emirates.

Arsenal offloaded him in the summer on loan to Nice, where he is spending the season.

The Ivorian is a key player at the French club, but his future remains uncertain and he also does not know where it lies, but he believes he could have helped the Gunners.

Pepe said via France Bleu Azur:

“I’m very happy in Nice. There’s two important months left for the club. I want to focus on these last two months and I don’t know about after. There will be talks. I don’t know what Arsenal want to do. I still have a lot of friends over there. I could have been important for that club, but they are the manager’s choices.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe can say whatever he wants, but the attacker had every chance he needed to prove good enough.

He failed to take it and should have no complaints. He can only blame himself and if he does well at Nice he could then find himself another club.