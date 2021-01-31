Loanee not returning to Arsenal this month despite new arrival

Matteo Guendouzi will not be returning to Arsenal this month, with Hertha Berlin agreeing to keep him until the end of the season.

There had been increased worries over the deal for the French Under-21 after the Bundesliga side opted to change manager this month, before the agreed a deal to bring Sami Khedira in from Juventus.

The former World Cup winner has signed on a permanent deal, having not played a single minute of action in Turin this term under Andrea Pirlo, but his arrival is to have no bearing on Guendouzi’s stay.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal for Khedira, before adding that Hertha and Arsenal have also agreed to stick to the original terms on the season-long loan.

The journalist said on his Twitter: “Sami Khedira from Juventus to Hertha Berlin on a permanent deal, confirmed.

“Personal terms agreed until June 2023. Hertha won’t let Matteo Guendouzi leave the club in January, as agreed with Arsenal – he’s staying until the end of the season. #hertha #afc”

Arsenal also have a similar decision to make on Lucas Torreira who is currently on loan with Atletico Madrid, but he started in their 4-2 win over Cadiz which shows a signal of intent to keep him there beyond this month.

