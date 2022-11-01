Loanee tipped to challenge for Arsenal first-team after World Cup

Birmingham boss John Eustace has tipped Auston Trusty to challenge for a first team role at Arsenal, insisting that he deserves his World Cup place.

The Gunners signed the defender early in 2022, whilst initially agreeing that hevwould stay with his former side on loan until the end of the term.

He has since arrived in the UK and sent out on another loan spell, this time with Birmingham in the Championship, where he has been a huge hit.

His current manager now claims that he deserves a chance to challenge for a role within our first-team.

Eustace is quoted as saying by HITC: “He is going to be a top player, he is going to go back to Arsenal and hopefully push for that first-team spot. He deserves to be going to the World Cup. His performances for us having been exceptional & they are only going to get better.”

Our defence isn’t currently an area we have much to worry about, but knowing we have another potential star set to return to the club to challenge for a role is an exciting prospect. Whether he could challenge for a role in our current side is a jump at present however, but if he continues as he is, he deserves his chance.

Which of our back four do you think could most be at risk of losing a starting spot?

Patrick