Loanee triggers clause to end his affiliation with Arsenal FC

Dinos Mavropanos’s move from Arsenal to VFB Stuttgart has been sealed after a clause in his loan deal was triggered today.

The defender has a simple clause in his loan deal that meant that he would seal a permanent move to the Bundesliga side if they were to avoid relegation this season.

While that may have seemed a formality originally, it proved to be anything but that, needing to overturn a three-point deficit today to claw their way to safety.

It was a roller-coaster ride for their fans, with their side taking a 1-0 lead in the opening half, only for Hertha Berlin to also take the lead over Borussia Dortmund, and going into the last 10 minutes of play, both games were tied at 1-1. The BVB did their job by taking the lead on the 84th minute, while Mavropanos’s side had to wait until injury time to find their winner, which means they climbed out of the drop zone agonisingly late.

It is a shame that Dinos never a fair chance in north London, despite showing plenty of promise after his initial move to the club.

A number of clubs around Europe are claimed to be keen on his signature, so it is uncertain whether his current side will keep him going into the new season or whether they will cash-in for a tidy profit, but our £2.5 Million fee is already agreed as part of his loan deal as reported by HITC.

Will Mavropanos find his way to play for a top European club in the future?

Patrick