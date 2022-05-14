Loanee triggers clause to end his affiliation with Arsenal FC

Dinos Mavropanos’s move from Arsenal to VFB Stuttgart has been sealed after a clause in his loan deal was triggered today.
The defender has a simple clause in his loan deal that meant that he would seal a permanent move to the Bundesliga side if they were to avoid relegation this season.
While that may have seemed a formality originally, it proved to be anything but that, needing to overturn a three-point deficit today to claw their way to safety.
It was a roller-coaster ride for their fans, with their side taking a 1-0 lead in the opening half, only for Hertha Berlin to also take the lead over Borussia Dortmund, and going into the last 10 minutes of play, both games were tied at 1-1. The BVB did their job by taking the lead on the 84th minute, while Mavropanos’s side had to wait until injury time to find their winner, which means they climbed out of the drop zone agonisingly late.
It is a shame that Dinos never a fair chance in north London, despite showing plenty of promise after his initial move to the club.
A number of clubs around Europe are claimed to be keen on his signature, so it is uncertain whether his current side will keep him going into the new season or whether they will cash-in for a tidy profit, but our £2.5 Million fee is already agreed as part of his loan deal as reported by HITC.
Will Mavropanos find his way to play for a top European club in the future?
Patrick
26 CommentsAdd a Comment
Massive flaw in our recruitment process and should be address immediately.
So as not to have a repeat.
whoever agreed that deal should be shot
Shot lol. That’s old school for sure…
Thought this would never happen again, once Gazidis and his three musketeers took over!!!
There’s more to come as well, our transfer policy is absolutely S##T.
Ken do you notice how Gazidis was a villain amongst arsenal fans but not a word is spoken about Edu and Vinai
Indeed I do Kev82 – do you think it’s a conspiracy? 😂😂😂😂
Haha Ken it’s looking that way 😂 I’ve even had fans arguing with me about Kroenke – now all of a sudden Kroenke is a great owner ? This ultra positivity these fans are showing is a bit nauseating.
I’m sure the deal has a sell-on clause -for when Bayern come calling!
The fee is disappointing, surely we could’ve got more? Selling for peanuts/giving away for nothing – when will it end?
Hi Sue are you watching fa cup final ?
Yo, Kev! I am, you obviously are – who do you think has been the better side? 5 weeks today I’ll be there – Harry Styles 😄
You’d have to say Liverpool but Chelsea still looking dangerous on the counter but Lukaku is useless 😂 I’d didn’t take you for a pop fan Sue 😄
He was awful, Kev. No sign of Kepa yet… It’s for my daughter – I have a funny feeling I’ll be the oldest one there 🤣
How much did they pay for him again? 😂. Is this going to pens and is kepa gonna come on again? Lol. You’ll be a contender that’s for sure 😂 nah they’ll be loads of mother’s taking there daughters Sue 😄
Their*
When did Barkley last play?! That’s a strange one…
I’m not saying anything – I’ll jinx it!!
‘A contender’ that made me roar with laughter!! Cheeky sod 🤣🤣
Pens again Sue 😄 hahaha well your only as old as you feel 😄 I’m guessing your not going to the Florida cup ? 😂
Mount 😆 chels beat on pens again Sue 😶
Was pleased Azpilicueta and Mane missed… but that’s about it 😄
Man City better win tomorrow Sue I can’t be dealing with this quadruple talk 😆 Benzema needs to have his shooting boots on in the CL final also 😄
I never want to hear the Q word again 🤣
I’m absolutely soaked bloody shower playing up 😂 do you think they win it Sue 😑 big games tomorrow come on Burnley 🤞
No, absolutely not (could I have jinxed it?!) Probably have to suffer a treble instead… ugh…
If anyone can, Cornet can 😉
Bet you look like a Baywatch extra 🤣
Absolutely the worst business, I have ever heard of unless there is a significant sell-on clause.
His MV according transfer market is 17M.
Rob holding, dino and guendouzi should have been kept even if sir Alex furguson, Arsene wanger, Max allegri were at Arsenal.
Management should not think that our predicessor were wrong to have them because things are turning and in a mean time they will look shortminded and foolish.
Edu must do somthing
We don’t want dictators in arsenal
A paltry and pitiful 2.5M for a talented, young defender. But still, there a faint sign of progress: he didn’t leave for free.