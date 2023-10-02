Local authorities making tough plans to stop trouble at Lens vs Arsenal

In the Champions League, away fans have sometimes been associated with causing trouble, which has put certain cities on high alert when hosting European matches.

Arsenal is scheduled to play their second group-stage game in Lens this midweek, and the French city is bracing itself for any unforeseen incidents.

While Arsenal fans are generally considered among the more peaceful supporters in the Premier League, local authorities are taking no chances. According to reports from La Voix du Nord, city officials are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure minimal to no fan violence, particularly in anticipation of English fans visiting.

Arsenal’s return to the Champions League after an extended absence has generated significant excitement among their fans, and it’s expected that a substantial number of supporters will travel to attend their away games.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thankfully, the French authorities know our fans are not very problematic and we expect them to be well-behaved.

The Champions League is a good experience for every team, player and its fans and it would be great to see our players return with all three points.

However, Lens showed last season that they will not be easy opponents and we must show them a lot of respect.

