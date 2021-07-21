Locatelli might be forced to ignore Juventus and move to Arsenal

Arsenal has remained one team that is willing to pay Sassuolo’s asking price for Manuel Locatelli.

Despite facing competition from Juventus, the Gunners have continued to show that they really want him in their squad and that persistence might eventually pay off.

The midfielder wants to join Juve. However, the Old Lady cannot reach an agreement with Sassuolo for his signature.

The main issue is that they don’t want to pay what the Green and Blacks want, something Arsenal will do.

Todofichajes claims that Arsenal has offered them 38m euros, which is very close to the 40m euros that they are asking for.

It says if talks with Juve continue to stall, Sassuolo might be forced to accept Arsenal’s offer and ship him to London.

Both clubs are already advanced in their negotiation over his future and it remains for him to just accept Arsenal’s offer and the move to the Emirates would be completed.

Arsenal would only want a player who is happy to play for them and that has to be considered in this transfer.

If Locatelli doesn’t want a London move, then he shouldn’t be forced because it can affect his performance for the Gunners.