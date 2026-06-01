‘Lock in or get locked out’ Declan Rice sends message to Arsenal’s rivals

Arsenal are not satisfied with simply winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final, as the club are already setting their sights on achieving even more success in the seasons ahead. Expectations have risen significantly following a strong campaign under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have just completed an impressive season despite the disappointment of losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain. Although they fell short on the biggest European stage, the overall progress of the team has reinforced belief that they are moving in the right direction.

Ambition Beyond Recent Success

Arsenal are now operating at a level where success is measured not only by trophies but also by sustained competitiveness across all competitions. The squad assembled by Arteta is regarded as one of the strongest in recent years, and there is a clear determination to build on that foundation.

The players have gained valuable experience from competing at the highest level and appear ready to take the next step. The expectation within the club is that learning from both victory and defeat will help drive further improvement as they continue to challenge for major honours domestically and in Europe.

Rice Sets the Standard

Declan Rice has played a key role in setting the tone for Arsenal’s mentality moving forward. The midfielder believes there is still more to come from the squad and has expressed strong confidence in their direction.

The midfielder said via the Metro:

“I love this team, I love this manager.

“To see the joy we can give people, it’s crazy.

“Next year we’re coming back for more. Lock in or get locked out.”

Rice’s comments reflect the ambition within the squad and the belief that Arsenal can continue to improve. His leadership and attitude embody the standards the club are aiming to maintain as they push for further success in the coming seasons.

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