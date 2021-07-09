Lokonga deal agreed at last and medical expected imminently

While we wait anxiously for Arsenal to announce the signing of Nuno Tavares from Benfica after the youngster arrived in London earlier this week, we have also been constantly told that our second signing was always “very close”.

But now it seems that everything has been finalised in the negotiations with Anderlecht for the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga as well.

The Begian news outlet HLN has announced this morning that the 21 year-old is expected for his medical today or tomorrow. This is what they said…

The last folds are smoothed out. Anderlecht and Arsenal have been negotiating a transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga (21) for weeks, but now more than ever all parties assume that everything will be okay – it’s a matter of points and commas. The midfielder will take his medical tests today, or possibly some tomorrow.

They go on to say that Lokonga has agreed to a five year deal and that Anderlecht will receive over 20 million Euros, which appears to be backed up by the Belgian journalist Sven Claes (I think he is talking in GBP)….

Update: 🏥 🔜 📝 • Albert Sambi Lokonga (21) is undergoing medical tests today before his transfer to Arsenal. Belgian midfielder will join the Gunners next week on pre-season in Scotland. #AFC pic.twitter.com/z7V2nXY9U0 — Sven Claes (@svenclaes) July 9, 2021

So it looks like we have sealed two deals, with White fully expected to arrive as well. After that we will see how our other targets pan out.

So, hopefully fans will be a little more patient before calling Edu and Arteta incompetent, as is said on a daily basis….