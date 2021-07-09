Lokonga deal agreed at last and medical expected imminently

While we wait anxiously for Arsenal to announce the signing of Nuno Tavares from Benfica after the youngster arrived in London earlier this week, we have also been constantly told that our second signing was always “very close”.
But now it seems that everything has been finalised in the negotiations with Anderlecht for the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga as well.
The Begian news outlet HLN has announced this morning that the 21 year-old is expected for his medical today or tomorrow. This is what they said…
The last folds are smoothed out. Anderlecht and Arsenal have been negotiating a transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga (21) for weeks, but now more than ever all parties assume that everything will be okay – it’s a matter of points and commas. The midfielder will take his medical tests today, or possibly some tomorrow.
They go on to say that Lokonga has agreed to a five year deal and that Anderlecht will receive over 20 million Euros, which appears to be backed up by the Belgian journalist Sven Claes (I think he is talking in GBP)….
Update: 🏥 🔜 📝 • Albert Sambi Lokonga (21) is undergoing medical tests today before his transfer to Arsenal. Belgian midfielder will join the Gunners next week on pre-season in Scotland. #AFC pic.twitter.com/z7V2nXY9U0
— Sven Claes (@svenclaes) July 9, 2021
So it looks like we have sealed two deals, with White fully expected to arrive as well. After that we will see how our other targets pan out.
So, hopefully fans will be a little more patient before calling Edu and Arteta incompetent, as is said on a daily basis….
This is good news. I am happy Arsenal. Welcome Lokonga. Now Aouar
Lokonga
Aouar
Tavares
Ben White.
If we close those four deals, we have done well.
If we land tavares, lokonga, white and aouar, I think arteta will only be looking for a goalkeeper to allow him to play his beloved 433, which can easily switch to 4231 in an instant.
GK -leno/ Neto or Johnstone?
RB – maitland-niles/chambers
Rcb – white/holding
Lcb – Gabriel/Mari
RM – ESR/Willock
CM – Partey/Elneny
LM – Aouar/Lokonga
RF – Saka/Pepe
CF – Lacazette/Balogun
LF – Aubameyang/Martinelli
Rest of Squad
Okonkwo, Soares, Rekik, Azeez, Nelson, Nketiah
If AMN refuses to play RB then I expect he will be sold and chambers to be first choice with Soares the back up.
I am expecting runarrsson, Bellerin Kolasinac, xhaka and William to all be sold
So we can forget about Locatelli and Bissouma. Hopefully Lokonga can play like Kante
What makes you think Lokonga is being brought in to be a starter?
He’s basically in the same mould as Douzi was when he came. Brought in to grow with the U21 but will be part of the first team if he adapts very quickly.
Besides he’s just an understudy not a first team player for us.
So one more midfielder is coming in
His price tag is 20+ M. I also heard we’ll offload Torreira and Xhaka
Elneny must be sold as well. He’s on his last year and will be gone for AFCON as well.
He’s being brought in to be the in the first team squad not u21, guendouzi was 19 with only 26 league matches while lokonga is 21 with 69 matches. He will most likely be the backup for xhaka replacement and fast-tracked to starting 11 if we fail to secure a replacement which wouldn’t surprise me given our past dealings.
Something about that Lokonga kid. He is an Arsenal fan and very talented. I am very happy Arsenal to have signed him. Just hoped we could have Saliba in defence too but it appears you can’t have all you want. Now bring in products of our academy alongside and we may have plenty to lough about.
Happy for Lokonga, but Bissouma and Aouar are the real deals.
It appears medical passed, announcement imminent and the player will travel to Hib’s with us.
Great news!! I’m also hearing we’re set to be the subject of Amazon’s next ‘All or Nothing’ documentary 🙂
Some of our fans are incompetent. The same idiots that were desperate for Wenger to be sacked got what they wanted and then called for Emery to be sacked and got what they wanted. They are now desperate for Arteta to be sacked. The last time we had faith in our manager it pre-empted a golden age for our glorious club. In Arteta we trust #plasticsout
very good signing, but we also need to sign pointed stricker
This deal was done long ago as was the White deal which was never going to be hijacked contrary to other reports.
Ramsdale to Arsenal won’t happen, Onana, Sam Johnstone and Noberto Neto being looked at,
Aouar(30m) and Bissouma(35m) talks opened, Renato Sanches interest still there, Neves will never happen at Wolves’ current quoted price.