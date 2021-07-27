Lokonga opens up on which players he admires and which Arsenal stars he likes..

Arsenal’s newest arrival Albert Sambi Lokonga made a very impression on his friendly debut last week and he is being hotly tipped as a big star of the future, and will hopefully help Arsenal in their quest for Euroean football next season and far into the future.

The 21 year-old is obviously a very confident lad and doesn’t seem in the least overawed by moving to the Premier League and playing alongside some of our biggest stars.

The youngster has been talking to Arsenal.com, and has been telling the fans who he is looking forward to playing with in his new job at the Emirates…..

“I think Pepe [is the one I am most excited to link up with],” he told Arsenal Media. “But I’m also looking forward to playing with Aubameyang, Lacazette, Saka also, so yeah, I hope to have a connection with all the players and quickly.” So those are the stars he admires now, but who did the Belgian look up to when he was younger? “I never wanted to be like a player, I always wanted to be Sambi, so I took a little bit of all the players I used to watch,” he said. “I never said to myself that you need to be like this player, I always wanted to be Sambi and to do Sambi on the pitch. “If I had to tell you some players, I will say Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Modric, yeah, all the top players, Marco Veratti as well. All the top players.”

We can only hope that Lokonga ends up being as revered as much as the players he has admired, but he certainly seems to have their confidence. I have a very good feeling about this youngster…