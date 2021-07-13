Lokonga will join Arsenal for USA tour with just quarantine preventing him officially signing

One transfer Arsenal fans wanted to see their club complete for some time now is that of Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Anderlecht midfielder had been tipped to be Arsenal’s first summer signing, but the move is taking more time than expected to get completed.

Some fans may wonder what is happening and you’d be forgiven for thinking that the transfer might be hijacked by another club again, like that of Emi Buendia.

However, Het Laatste Nieuws has provided fresh and perhaps positive information about the state of things with the proposed deal.

The report claims that his move to the Emirates is practically done and he is currently in quarantine.

They will announce his signing as soon as the midfielder’s quarantine ends and he can start training with his new teammates.

Arsenal has begun their preseason and they will travel to the United States on the 22nd of July for another tour.

This development means he would be with them on that tour which would be their last before the 2021/22 season officially begins.

The 21-year-old joins Arsenal as a midfield reinforcement after they lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

They have also been linked with a move for Houssem Aouar and if the Frenchman joins, they would have a solid midfield to work with.