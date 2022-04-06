London club makes signing Arsenal man a priority

West Ham is interested in a free transfer of Eddie Nketiah and has made adding him to their squad a priority.

The England Under-21 record goal-scorer is in the final few months of his Arsenal deal and he has rejected attempts to tie him down to a new deal so far.

The Gunners will now have to deal with losing another striker after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club in the January transfer window.

Nketiah was in good goal-scoring form in the Carabao Cup this season, but Arsenal has since exited the competition and he rarely starts league matches for the Gunners.

Football Insider claims West Ham wants to sign him and he is one of their main attacking targets when the transfer window reopens.

Because he is younger than 24, Arsenal will be due some money in compensation fees when he leaves the club and joins the Irons.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah will struggle to play if he extends his contract at Arsenal and even he knows that.

The time has come for the club to release him so that he can build a career for himself at another club.

He is simply not good enough for us, but he could become a top player for West Ham.