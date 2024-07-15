London club opens talk to sign injury-prone Arsenal star

Emile Smith Rowe could realistically leave Arsenal this summer as clubs show interest in him.

The midfielder has struggled to make the Arsenal team in recent seasons as the Gunners have signed new midfielders.

Injuries are the main reason he is no longer in favour, but he remains a player Mikel Arteta thinks highly of.

The Arsenal manager has other midfielders who are performing better, so he does not need to rely on Smith Rowe.

Fulham and several other clubs are now courting the midfielder, but the Cottagers are his most serious suitors.

A report on Football Insider claims they have opened preliminary talks to add him to their squad in the coming weeks.

They believe the Hale End Academy product has what it takes to thrive on their team and would help him revive his career.

Although Arteta likes Smith Rowe, Arsenal seem more open to his departure this summer than at any other time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has been struggling to stay on our team, and this is probably the best time to offload him.

Fulham will be a good team for him to join, and if he can stay fit, he will develop further at the London club.

