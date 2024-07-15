London club opens talk to sign injury-prone Arsenal star

Emile Smith Rowe could realistically leave Arsenal this summer as clubs show interest in him.
The midfielder has struggled to make the Arsenal team in recent seasons as the Gunners have signed new midfielders.
Injuries are the main reason he is no longer in favour, but he remains a player Mikel Arteta thinks highly of.
The Arsenal manager has other midfielders who are performing better, so he does not need to rely on Smith Rowe.
Fulham and several other clubs are now courting the midfielder, but the Cottagers are his most serious suitors.
A report on Football Insider claims they have opened preliminary talks to add him to their squad in the coming weeks.
They believe the Hale End Academy product has what it takes to thrive on their team and would help him revive his career.
Although Arteta likes Smith Rowe, Arsenal seem more open to his departure this summer than at any other time.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Smith Rowe has been struggling to stay on our team, and this is probably the best time to offload him.
Fulham will be a good team for him to join, and if he can stay fit, he will develop further at the London club.
Agree. Arsenal have now moved on considerably since his introduction. Need better quality in our squad. Reiss Nelson & Nkeiteah the same.
With respect, I think ESR is a cut above Nelson or Nketiah.
I hate it when pure lies are being used in smear campaign of columny against good people. But whatever happens, the selling of Smith Rowe will remind everybody of the selling of De Bruyne by Randy Jose Mourinho. Its left for Arsenal hierarchy to say know or yes.
Smith Rowe started just four games last season. We won all despite array of poor performing players Arteta lined him up with.
Its laughable that Smith Rowe would be sold while Vieira stays!
Arteta ride on the platform of Arsenal to rise to the top and suddenly decided to destroy them buy buying so many players that are not fitting into Premiership system. I can mention up to five players we cannot even get there cost price now should we decide to sell them.
We have seen our poor performances against Porto and half baked Bayern on a higher level, meaning its not yet celebration time for Arteta. We are still a long way off.
If I’m Arsenal hierarchy, I’ll not sell any of Nketiah, Nelson and Smith Rowe. I’ll only loan them out to Premiership sides and see how Arteta will perform in his final year as Arsenal coach.
i still feel ESR offers Arsenal good options in a variety of positions, i would like him to stay
but very much reminds me of Tierney 2 seasons back when Arteta just did not give him a game
in hindsight the writing was on the wall for Tierney then, and regrettably feels like it is for ESR too