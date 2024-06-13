Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

London club reduces their asking price for Arsenal’s target

Brentford has reduced their asking price for Ivan Toney as they look to sell him this summer.

Following his long ban for breaking betting rules, Toney did not display his best form last season. He played only a few games for Brentford, and with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, this summer represents the optimal time for the club to sell him.

Initially, the Bees were asking for a significant fee, reportedly £80 million, which Arsenal was not willing to pay.

However, due to Toney’s underwhelming performance upon his return to football last season, Brentford has now lowered their asking price.

According to a report on Talk Sport, Brentford will now accept around £60 million for Toney, as they hope he performs well at Euro 2024.

Although this fee remains substantial, Brentford believes Toney is worth this amount or even more. However, Arsenal may not share this valuation, making negotiations potentially challenging.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney struggled upon his return from the long-term ban. Because his contract expires next summer, no one will pay that much for his signature, and we should not.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
“That feeling’s still in our belly.” Arsenal star wants to return as Euro champion
‘I have told my representatives” Arsenal target wants future resolved after Euros
Arsenal is putting off suitors who want to sign their wantaway star
Posted by

Tags Ivan Toney

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Offer 40m and let him push a move through or offer Eddie or Nelseon in exchange for some money. Home grown player also

    Reply

  2. 4 goals in 17 PL matches – anymore questions?

    by far not the elite goal scoring machine JA fans want

    dodged the bullet in January

    move on

    Reply

  3. If we had looked at Havertz in that way, we wouldn’t have signed him either.
    Just like Havertz, Toney needs a new start and where better to go than The Arsenal?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors