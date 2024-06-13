London club reduces their asking price for Arsenal’s target

Brentford has reduced their asking price for Ivan Toney as they look to sell him this summer.

Following his long ban for breaking betting rules, Toney did not display his best form last season. He played only a few games for Brentford, and with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, this summer represents the optimal time for the club to sell him.

Initially, the Bees were asking for a significant fee, reportedly £80 million, which Arsenal was not willing to pay.

However, due to Toney’s underwhelming performance upon his return to football last season, Brentford has now lowered their asking price.

According to a report on Talk Sport, Brentford will now accept around £60 million for Toney, as they hope he performs well at Euro 2024.

Although this fee remains substantial, Brentford believes Toney is worth this amount or even more. However, Arsenal may not share this valuation, making negotiations potentially challenging.

Toney struggled upon his return from the long-term ban. Because his contract expires next summer, no one will pay that much for his signature, and we should not.

