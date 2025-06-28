London club wants two Arsenal players this summer

Arsenal and Fulham did business last summer as Reiss Nelson joined the Cottagers on loan.

It seemed he would remain on the Arsenal books for the entirety of the season, but a chance emerged to sign Raheem Sterling, and Arsenal opted to send Nelson out on loan to create space.

Sterling’s move became a poor decision, and some fans could even feel that it would have been better for Arsenal to have kept Nelson in their squad instead. He has always shown promise when given opportunities and might have contributed more than expected had he stayed with the team. Instead, his loan spell gave him the chance to play more regularly and further develop his game.

Fulham Keen to Bring Back Nelson and Add Zinchenko

Nelson has been doing well as a backup option, but as Arsenal continues to strengthen its squad, he could be among the players who are allowed to leave. A permanent move is now on the cards as Fulham makes him an important transfer target once again.

The Cottagers are eager to improve their squad ahead of the new season, and they see Nelson as someone who can give them more quality and depth. This time, however, they are not only interested in Nelson. Fulham are also reportedly keen on signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, who could be available as Arsenal look to refresh their options at full-back.

A report on Team Talk claims that Fulham will approach Arsenal with the intention of signing both players this summer, hoping to capitalise on the Gunners’ need to streamline their squad and raise funds.

A Sensible Move for All Parties?

Zinchenko and Nelson are two players Arsenal might be willing to cash in on. Neither has played a major role consistently under Mikel Arteta, and with Arsenal aiming to challenge seriously for trophies, the club needs to ensure every spot in the squad adds significant value.

If Fulham can offer a suitable fee and there is no stronger competition for their signatures, it would be smart business to accept the proposal. The money from their sales could go toward bringing in new talent in priority areas, while the players themselves would benefit from more regular game time elsewhere.

Letting go of players like Nelson and Zinchenko might not be easy for fans, but it’s part of the bigger plan to keep Arsenal competitive at the highest level.

