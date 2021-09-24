London clubs target Arsenal star who could prefer Premier League stay

West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in a move for Alexandre Lacazette and he could be tempted to remain in London.

The Frenchman looks set to leave Arsenal at the end of this season as a free agent.

He is into the last months of his current deal and a new one isn’t forthcoming from the Gunners.

At 30, he looks older than the players Arsenal wants in their squad after they spent their transfer budget on under 24s.

The striker will now spark a scramble for his signature among European clubs.

90mins reports that the likes of Lyon and clubs in Germany and Spain want to sign him.

But he could also remain in England and play for either West Ham or Palace.

The Hammers have threatened to crash the traditional top six recently and want him to bring his goals and experience to the London stadium.

Palace looked to add Eddie Nketiah to their squad in the summer before settling for Odsonne Edouard.

Managed by Patrick Vieira, the Eagles will feel Lacazette’s quality and experience could be a major positive in their dressing room.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with a move for him and he could join them if he wants a club that makes regular European appearances.