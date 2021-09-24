London clubs target Arsenal star who could prefer Premier League stay

West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in a move for Alexandre Lacazette and he could be tempted to remain in London.
The Frenchman looks set to leave Arsenal at the end of this season as a free agent.
He is into the last months of his current deal and a new one isn’t forthcoming from the Gunners.
At 30, he looks older than the players Arsenal wants in their squad after they spent their transfer budget on under 24s.
The striker will now spark a scramble for his signature among European clubs.
90mins reports that the likes of Lyon and clubs in Germany and Spain want to sign him.
But he could also remain in England and play for either West Ham or Palace.
The Hammers have threatened to crash the traditional top six recently and want him to bring his goals and experience to the London stadium.
Palace looked to add Eddie Nketiah to their squad in the summer before settling for Odsonne Edouard.
Managed by Patrick Vieira, the Eagles will feel Lacazette’s quality and experience could be a major positive in their dressing room.
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with a move for him and he could join them if he wants a club that makes regular European appearances.
Lacazette cost 50 mill to buy and in January will have been paid 42million in salary.
Will Arsenal let a 92mill investment go for free?
Does Arsenal actually have a choice?
Why would any club spend a fee for a player in January when they can get him for free in July?
Why would Laca go in January when he knows he will get a much bigger salary if he goes on a free?
Ozil cost 100mill with fee and salaries.
Arsenal got nothing for him and paid every last cent of his salary.
Arsenal just paid Willian 15mill to leave.
Lacazette, prospective clubs and definitely the agents all know how Sanchez/Mkhitarian/ Ozil/ Ramsey/ Mustafi /Socritis and Willian all screwd the club over and left on a free.
Why does any one think the Laca situation could end any different?
On the subject of West Ham, I have been very impressed with the improvement shown by Jarrod Bowen of late.He was very good in both the recent matches against Man Utd and caused their centre backs a lot of trouble.He was always quick, but his ball retention and decision making were weaknesses which he has worked on and improved beyond recognition.Little wonder that Liverpool are apparently looking at him as a potential replacement for Salah who seems keen to move to Real Madrid.As a fellow Scotsman it gives me pleasure to commend David Moyes for the very decent team he is building.