London Colney set for deep clean after positive Covid-19 tests

Arsenal’s training complex at London Colney is set to be deep cleaned after a number of positive Coronavirus tests amongst the Under-23 and Under-18 sides.

The club has been forced to cancel two of the Under-23’s scheduled pre-season friendlies (against Bournemouth Under-21s and Welling United), while two more(against Bromley and Borehamwood) have been postponed thus far also, with a ‘small number’ of positive tests having turned up, while some who are yet to test as positive have also been asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

The grounds are now to be deep cleaned to avoid further spread of the virus, despite no evidence pointing towards the outbreak being because of use of the facility.

An official statement from the club(via the Borehamwood Times) reads: “There have been a small number of positive tests at London Colney which has required some U23 and U18 players to quarantine.

“All these positives were transmitted off site and the players are well. However, to protect our players and opponents, two friendly matches for the U23s and U18s have been cancelled.

“Our London Colney training ground has undergone extensive work to help ensure there is no cross-contamination between our various football bubbles.

“The men’s first-team squad are unaffected as they are currently in Scotland. The women’s first-team squad also continue to train as normal.”

None of the first-team squad is believed to have been affected by the outbreak thus far, with the team having been in Scotland for pre-season matches against Hibernian and Rangers.

Will the United Kingdom’s recent relaxing of Coronavirus protocols likely lead to a disruption of the new football season?

Patrick