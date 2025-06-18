London Premier League club showing interest in Arsenal star

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move to AC Milan, although there remains the possibility that he could stay in the Premier League. The Ukrainian is reportedly no longer a key part of Arsenal’s plans, and the club do not appear willing to keep him on their books beyond the current season.

Arsenal have added several new players to their squad over the last few transfer windows, particularly in defensive positions. This increased depth means they now have more than enough cover at left back. As a result, Zinchenko’s role in the team has diminished significantly.

Arsenal Appear Set to Part Ways with Zinchenko

At present, Zinchenko is considered the third choice at left back. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori are ahead of him in the pecking order, and even Jurrien Timber is capable of covering the position when needed. With these options available, Arsenal reportedly trust the alternatives more for the role.

The club seem prepared to see Zinchenko depart, and he is no longer seen as essential to their plans moving forward. His potential exit would not come as a major surprise, given the clear shift in squad priorities.

West Ham Emerge as a Potential Suitor

While Zinchenko is open to the possibility of a move to Italy, there is also Premier League interest. As reported by The Sun, West Ham United are keen on the defender. The report states that the Hammers need a new left-back and are now targeting Zinchenko after learning of Arsenal’s stance.

Per the same report, West Ham’s interest follows Arsenal’s openness to letting Zinchenko leave.

There is a growing sense that the departure would not significantly impact Arsenal, should it occur before the window closes. His position in the squad has become increasingly peripheral, and his future will likely be decided in the coming weeks.

Whether his next step takes him to Serie A or keeps him in England remains to be seen.

