London rival plans to beat Arsenal to signing of star that downed Spurs

West Ham is rivalling Arsenal for the signature of Mislav Orsic ahead of the next transfer window.

The Hammers are looking to enter the Premier League’s top four at the end of this season and have identified him as an attacking reinforcement.

The Croatian announced himself to the English and European market after his stunning hat-trick knocked Tottenham out of the Europa League.

He was almost unplayable in that game and made Spurs struggle to track his runs and positioning which helped him score the goals.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the winger as they continue to bolster their team under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta can select from an array of stars at the Emirates, but the likes of Willian and Nicolas Pepe has struggled for consistency and Orsic might be brought in as a replacement.

Football Insider says West Ham is so determined to sign bring him to London that they have contacted Zagreb with regards to signing him at the next available opportunity.

The Croat plays predominantly on the left, but the report says he has been used on the right and in the middle and didn’t look out of place.

Arsenal will need more helpful players next season and he might be a useful option to have around.