London rival set to spoil Arsenal’s plans for Slavia Prague man

West Ham has been in touch with Slavia Prague for the transfer of Arsenal target, Abdallah Sima.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form for the Czech side and scored a stunning goal which dumped Leicester City out of the Europa League this season.

Arsenal wants to add him to their team in the summer as they continue to rebuild under Mikel Arteta.

The Senegalese star has been compared to Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry because of his pace and ability to cut in from the wing to score.

He is set for a bright future and Mikel Arteta would love to help him develop his talents at the Emirates.

However, West Ham might beat the Gunners to his signature and they have already started making plans to that effect.

The Hammers have reached out to the Czech side who insists that his valuation has to be met.

Their boss, Jindrich Trpisovsky, confirms that and says via Sun Sports: “There is interest in Abdallah Sima. There’s a set price at which he could leave.

“We focus on managing the rest of the season with us.

“We talked about it with the boys from West Ham, where they have him very high on the list of possible reinforcements.”