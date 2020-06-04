London rivals ask Arsenal for a friendly game ahead of football’s return

Premier League teams are preparing for the return of football later this month and now that they have been permitted to hold full-contact training, they are stepping up their preparations.

With the Premier League under suspension for more than 80 days now, it is normal that players would not be match fit and if they were to resume playing most of them would be rusty.

Because of this, the Premier League has permitted teams to play friendly games against each other as they prepare to get as fit as possible for action.

West Ham has now taken advantage of that to invite Arsenal for a friendly game reports the Sun. This is possible under the new guidelines for friendly games because both teams stay in the same city.

The Hammers and the Gunners have also already faced each other twice this season so it makes sense that they would test themselves against each other.

Mikel Arteta’s side is one of the first teams to allow their players to get started with outdoor training, he will no doubt hope that his players will get in better shape if they play some friendly games before their match against Manchester City on the 17th of June.