London rivals beat Arsenal to best away experience for Premier League fans

Arsenal has one of the finest stadiums in the Premier League, and the Emirates is a favourite destination for some players and fans.

The ground was built to become a modern destination for fans and people who love football.

It was one of the best grounds in the world when it was first built, but other stadiums have since been erected to a better and higher standard.

Nevertheless, it remains a fine stadium to visit, and its hospitality is one of the best in the Premier League.

A report on The Sun says, however, the Tottenham Stadium has beaten them to become the ground with the best away experience.

Spurs opened their new ground in 2019, and it has some of the most modern facilities there.

It’s hospitality, with a £5.19 price of a pint and £3.80 cost to park, helps it beat the Emirates, according to the report.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs have endured more than a decade of a trophy drought and so maybe they can put this in their cabinet.

However, we are the dominant of the two clubs this term, and we are more likely to end this campaign with a real trophy than they are.

