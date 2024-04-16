London rivals keen on beating Arsenal to sign Premier League ace

Dominic Solanke finds himself at the centre of a transfer battle between Arsenal, West Ham, and Tottenham.

The striker has been in exceptional form in the Premier League this season, netting an impressive 17 goals.

This outstanding performance places the former Liverpool and Chelsea player among the top scorers in the league this term.

While Arsenal is in pursuit of a new striker and has been monitoring several targets, including Solanke, they are not the only club eyeing the talented forward.

Solanke, who is currently with Bournemouth, is now rumoured to be on the move at the end of the season.

Given his current form, Arsenal may view him as a preferred option over Ivan Toney. However, a report from Football Insider suggests that Tottenham and West Ham are equally serious about securing his signature.

Both clubs are expected to compete vigorously with Arsenal for Solanke’s services when the transfer window reopens.

Solanke has been one of the finest strikers in the Premier League this term and deserves to play for a bigger club than Bournemouth.

However, he may not have enough experience to thrive in our team abroad and we need a striker who can also perform well in Europe.

