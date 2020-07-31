London rivals looking to beat Arsenal to Man City’s England international

West Ham has emerged as a competitor to Arsenal in the race for the signature of struggling Manchester City defender, John Stones.

The Englishman has struggled to feature for City this season and as they are on the verge of signing Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, he might be pushed further down the pecking order at the Etihad.

He has struggled with injuries and poor form this season and it seems that Pep Guardiola has now given up on him.

Sun Sports claims that the arrival of Ake is likely to make Stones available for just £20 million and David Moyes wants to add him to his West Ham team.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Stones since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager late last year and it appears that they will finally follow up their interest with a bid as Arteta overhauls his team, claims the same report.

The Englishman has a contract with City until 2022, but they are reportedly prepared to take a loss on the £47.5million they spent on him from Everton in 2016.

Arsenal has plans to spend as little as possible to get as much value as they can afford and the report reckons the Gunners might have to sell some members of their first team before they can land him.