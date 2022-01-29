London rivals pushing hardest to sign Arsenal striker

Crystal Palace are believed to be putting the most effort in to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal this month.

The 22 year-old is into the final six months of his playing contract in north London, but isn’t enjoying as much playing time as he would like, and is expected to leave the club in 2022.

Whether we will accept an offer this month in order to avoid losing him for free is another story however, especially with our squad lacking in numbers at CF at present.

The above hasn’t deterred Crystal Palace from trying their hand at signing the all-time England Under-21 goalscorer however, and they have had a second bid rejected by the Gunners this month, with The Metro citing Sky Sports as their source for the report.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of the manager’s plan over the last six weeks, and it remains to be seen if that relationship can be saved, or whether he could well leave before the January window shuts either, but we are believed to working on signing a forward also.

We have struggled on that front thus far however, and it looks unlikely that we are going to make a huge signing before the window closes, and a loan signing now appears the most likely.

You would have to assume that we won’t be allowing any other forwards leave the club whilst we have such limited options in the role, and I don’t personally see how we an allow him to leave either on loan or on a more permanent deal this month.

How many strikers do we need in the squad to see out the campaign?

Patrick