London rivals to allow Arsenal target to leave this summer

Arsenal target, Felipe Anderson is one of the players that West Ham is keen to get rid of.

The Brazilian has seen his importance to the club drop since David Moyes was made the club manager and he started just a single game following lockdown last season.

He had been one of their best performers when he first joined the club, but he has struggled to make an impact on the team during Moyes’ time at the London Stadium.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal recently and Sun Sports claims that West Ham has placed him on the transfer list.

The Hammers are looking to offload some of their top earners and big-name stars in this transfer window so that they can raise funds for their transfers.

The report claims that they are so keen to get him off their books that they will accept a loan offer for his signature.

Mikel Arteta has been busy strengthening his Arsenal team in this transfer window and the Spaniard isn’t done yet.

He has added Willian, Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Magalhaes to his team, but the Gunners will be playing in four competitions and they will need even more players which might see them consider a move for Anderson.