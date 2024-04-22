Long-term Arsenal absentee is set to make an U21 appearance tonight

Jurrien Timber is set to step up his recovery as Mikel Arteta suggested days ago; he will feature for the Arsenal U21 team tonight.

The defender has been sidelined with an injury he sustained in Arsenal’s first league game of the season.

He has been working hard to make his return, and in his last two press conferences, Arteta insisted that Timber needs to play a game for the U21 side to assess his match readiness.

Keeping their word, Arsenal have arranged for Timber to play in the U21 game against Blackburn tonight, as reported by Standard Sports.

Timber is eager to contribute to Arsenal’s remaining games of the season, and the U21 fixture will provide him with a competitive opportunity to step up his recovery.

Following the game, the club will assess how he reacts to the workload and determine if he is ready to return to action with the senior team.

We have missed Timber, and he is a player Arteta thinks highly of, which is why he started the first Premier League game of the season.

Hopefully, he will finish the U21 game in fine shape and get the nod to play for the first team in the coming days.

