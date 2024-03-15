Long-term Arsenal attacking target has a reasonable transfer value

Donyell Malen has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, and the Dutchman continues to be linked with a return to the Emirates.

He was at Arsenal at the start of his career and was looking to break into their first team before moving to PSV.

His fine form at the Dutch club made him a target of the Gunners again. However, Arsenal did not make a serious effort to sign him, and he moved to Borussia Dortmund.

Malen is a key figure for them, and the links to Arsenal will not go away, so he has now been tipped for a move to Mikel Arteta’s side once again.

Arsenal have some fine attackers in their squad, but they could add more to the group in their bid to ensure competitiveness regardless of who plays.

A report in The Sun reveals he may not be a priority, but his market value makes him a player Arsenal can sign, as he is valued at just £26 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

£26million is a decent fee to sign a player from Borussia Dortmund, and we need to act on it even if it means keeping him as a backup player in the group.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…