Long-term Arsenal target hopes they return to sign him

Houssem Aouar has been a long-term target of Arsenal as the Gunners seek to bolster their squad.

The French midfielder came very close to moving to the Emirates around 2020, but the deal never got off the ground, and he remained in France.

Lyon had him on a long-term contract at the time and couldn’t agree to a fee with Arsenal.

The midfielder has now entered the last year of his deal, and they are desperate to offload him.

However, L’Equipe says there is a shortage of takers for a player once linked to Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The only club looking to add him to their squad now is Real Betis, but he is reluctant to join the Spanish club.

The report says he is stalling on accepting their offer because he wants to move to the Premier League.

He now hopes Arsenal, or any other suitor from England, will make a move for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aouar was one of the finest midfielders in Europe when we wanted to sign him around 2020.

However, he missed that chance, and we have moved on to other players.

A move for him now is unlikely because we have added players with a similar profile to our squad already.

