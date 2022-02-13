Long-term Arsenal target invites offers for this summer

Arsenal have been linked with interest in the Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökçü for many years, so it seems hard to believe that the Turkish international is only 21 years old, so possibly is now the perfect age to join Mikel Arteta’s youth revolution.

He has been in the Dutch giant’s first XI since he was 18 and has already made 77 appearances for the club, and chipped in with 11 goals from midfield, and has been hotly tipped as a superstar of the future.

He last year signed a new contract extension to 2025 and it was thought he was going to be a Feyenoord player for life, but in a recent interview on Dutch ESPN, he admitted that he was looking to take a step up in the near future. Kökcü basically put himself in the shop window when he said: “I know that the club is not in very good shape financially, so I’d prefer to provide a nice transfer fee for the club at the right time. I don’t know yet how that will go on,”

“There will be a new transfer period next summer and if it doesn’t happen then I’ll happily stay here for another year. Or however long it might be.”

There have been many great players come from the Eredvisie (a certain Bergkamp comes to mind!) and considering his age, Kokcu could easily grow and mature alongside our youthful squad.

Do you think he would be a good addition to Arteta’s project?

