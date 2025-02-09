Long-term Arsenal target is now open to a move to the Premier League

Arsenal wanted to sign Nico Williams in the summer after his heroics for Spain at Euro 2024, and the winger attracted interest from several top clubs looking to strengthen their squad.

Barcelona emerged as the Gunners’ main competitor for his signature, as they admired his talent and saw him as a potential long-term addition to their attack. The Catalan giants even held discussions about bringing him to Camp Nou, considering his strong connection with Lamine Yamal. Their friendship on and off the pitch had led Barca to dream of replicating their national team partnership at club level.

However, despite their interest, Barcelona ultimately failed to secure a deal for Williams, and he remained at Athletic Bilbao until the end of the season. His commitment to the Basque club has been commendable, but speculation surrounding his future has not died down.

Arsenal, undeterred by their failure to sign him earlier, have continued to monitor Williams closely. The Gunners still view him as a potential signing who could add dynamism and pace to their attack. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest in him has cooled significantly, largely due to the impressive performances of Raphinha and Yamal this season. Both players have been in excellent form, making it difficult for the club to justify signing another right-sided winger. With neither deserving to be benched, Barca has reassessed its transfer priorities.

According to The Athletic, Williams is now open to a move to the Premier League, which hands Arsenal a significant boost in their pursuit of the Spanish international. Given that the Gunners are considered his primary suitors in England, there is a strong possibility that they will now win the race for his signature.

Williams has already proven himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in European football, and his potential arrival at the Emirates would be a major coup for Mikel Arteta’s side. His direct playing style, dribbling ability, and creativity make him a perfect fit for Arsenal’s attacking philosophy.

If the Gunners can finalise a deal for him in the summer, they will be securing a world-class talent who could make a huge impact in the Premier League for years to come.