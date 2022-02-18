Long-term Arsenal target turned them down to join Premier League rival

Arsenal had long been linked with a move for Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman joined Manchester United when he finally moved to the Premier League.

He struggled to play regularly at Old Trafford and he has since left United for Everton on loan for the rest of this season.

He has done well in the few minutes he has played for the Toffees so far and has justified why he needed to play more often.

He could have been turning out for Arsenal at the Emirates now if the Gunners had their way in the last transfer window.

The Sun claims Arsenal tried to sign him again in the winter market.

However, he rejected a temporary move to the Emirates and joined Frank Lampard’s struggling side on Merseyside instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering that we wanted to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus it is not a surprise that this has come to light.

Arsenal has always been linked with a move for the former Ajax man, but it seems he turned them down before they targeted Arthur.

Now that he is doing well at Everton, it’s probably our loss. However, if our current options do well in this second half of the season, we would have no reason to wish we had signed VDB.