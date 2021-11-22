Long-term Arsenal target will become a free agent in the winter

Arsenal could finally have Samuel Umtiti in their squad as Barcelona gets set to terminate his contract in January.

The Frenchman has hardly played for the Catalans in the last two seasons after persistent injuries pushed him down the pecking order at Camp Nou.

IB Times reported earlier this year that Arsenal still has an interest in the former Lyon player.

The Gunners have since secured the signature of Ben White, who is forming a solid defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the Emirates.

Arsenal will still look to add quality players to their squad and the experience of Umtiti might earn him a transfer to the Emirates.

Todofichajes says Barcelona will terminate his contract after failing to find a new club for him.

The report says the Spanish club hopes to cut him off by the start of the new year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Umtiti has struggled to get into a terrible and inexperienced Barcelona team, and that simply shows his level of performance has dropped.

Arsenal cannot afford to sign players who clearly have nothing to offer because they would take us steps backwards.

Mikel Arteta is building a solid group at the Emirates. They probably lack experience, but signing Umtiti who has a Chequered injury record wouldn’t be smart.