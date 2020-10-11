Long-term injured Arsenal star nears return to training

Arsenal has suffered quite a few injuries over the last few months and some of these injured stars have been out for rather a very long time.

However, it seems that things are beginning to look better on the injury front for the Gunners.

One player that Arsenal fans have had to wait to see perform this season has been Pablo Mari.

The Spaniard joined the club from Flamengo in the January transfer window as one of the first signings made by Mikel Arteta.

His first games for the Gunners were impressive and it seemed that Arsenal has finally found the left-sided centre-back that they have been looking for.

However, three games into his Arsenal career, he suffered a serious injury that has kept him out of action since June.

Football London is reporting that the former Manchester City player is nearing a return to first-team action.

The report claims that Mari has been doing some light ball work as a part of his recovery and that the plan is for him to make a return to first-team training next week.

Arsenal will face Manchester City and Rapid Vienna next week and he might feature in one of those games.