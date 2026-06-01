Long-time Arsenal target is now available for transfer

Arsenal have long admired Rafael Leao, and the attacker is now reportedly available for transfer after indicating that he wants a new challenge, according to Fichajes.

The Portuguese forward has been at AC Milan since 2019 and is widely regarded as one of the best attackers in world football. Arsenal have frequently been linked with a move for him, but persuading the Italian club to sanction his departure has proven difficult in recent years.

As a result, the Gunners have focused on alternative targets while continuing to monitor his progress. However, circumstances appear to have changed, potentially opening the door for a renewed attempt to bring him to the Emirates.

AC Milan Prepared for Change

The report claims that Leao is set to leave AC Milan and that the club is willing to allow his departure as it looks to retain only players who are fully committed to remaining at the San Siro.

This development could represent a significant shift in Milan’s position. Leao has been one of the club’s most influential players during his time in Italy and has consistently attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest teams.

Milan’s failure to qualify for the Champions League has also created financial challenges. The club may need to generate funds through player sales, and Leao is among the players capable of commanding a substantial transfer fee in the market.

Arsenal Face Competition for Signature

The report adds that the Premier League is the most likely destination for Leao this summer, with several clubs interested in securing his signature.

Arsenal’s long-standing admiration for the forward could place them among the leading contenders if he becomes available. The Gunners are expected to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season as they seek to build on their recent progress.

Potential departures involving Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus could create space for a major addition in the final third. Leao’s pace, technical quality and ability to influence matches would make him an attractive option for Arsenal as they look to enhance their squad.

With interest expected from multiple clubs, Arsenal may need to move quickly if they decide to pursue a deal. The coming transfer window could provide the ideal opportunity to secure a player they have admired for several years.

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