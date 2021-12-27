‘Long way to go’- Tierney happy with the direction Arsenal is headed in

Kieran Tierney has claimed that Arsenal are headed in the right direction, but we mustn’t get ahead of ourselves as we go in search of Champions League football.

The club hasn’t played in Europe’s elite club competition since Arsene Wenger left, and we currently have our best chance of qualifying via our league position for some time.

We sit fourth in the table currently, six points ahead of Tottenham who have three games in hand, and Tierney is not taking anything for granted as far as our season is concerned.

“It’s obviously what every Arsenal fan, player and staff wants, but there is a long way to go,” Tierney said of the club’s European ambitions.

“We can’t get too ahead of ourselves yet. There are big games coming up and there are a lot of games coming, so there’s still a long way to go.

“We have got a very young team and it’s brilliant to see. Hopefully for years to come we are all playing together and growing together. I think you can see that over the last year or so.”

We take on Manchester City next after our match with Wolves was postponed due to a number of positive Coronavirus cases emerged, and the defender was then asked if his side will be able to take confidence from their recent run of wins into that clash. Tierney responded: “That’s the aim. We want to be the best we can every day and we are building to there.

“I think people can see over the last few months that we are getting better. We are getting more consistent. We are scoring more goals as well, so we just need to keep going in that direction.

“We are getting a run together. We are happy, we are playing well and we are scoring goals. We are getting there.”

There is a lot to feel confident about at the moment, but as we know in this tough division, nothing can be taken for granted.

We have hit purple patches before, only to see it fizzle out over time, and hopefully we now have a team with the mentality to keep fighting until the bitter end now.

Have we earned the right to be considered favourites to finish in the top four?

Patrick

THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”