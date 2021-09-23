“Look at him after last night” – Pundit claims Arsenal boss will be confident of victory v Spurs

David James believes that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is full of confidence going into the weekend’s derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners started the season terribly, picking up three consecutive losses in the Premier League all without scoring a single goal, but have turned things around of late.

They have now gone onto win three consecutive matches without conceding a goal in a drastic turn of events, and will now be full of life going into the North London derby this weekend.

James believes that the confidence is shining through the manager Arteta, who now appears to be in a ‘good place’.

“You look at Arteta talking after a few weeks ago and you look at him after last night,” James stated to Sky Sports(via TBR). “For me, he looks in a pretty good place at the moment.

“We talk about confidence, in the manager and on the pitch and you can see that now.

“They’re going into a game against Tottenham where I think they’ll fancy their chances. It’s three clean sheets in a row and the defensive side of their game has sorted itself out.”

While the manager and the team should be in a much more confident mood, the opposition we have faced in recent weeks are not exactly title contenders, and we should be weary about getting too ahead of ourselves as we look to go to Tottenham this weekend.

Spurs are on a downward spiral though, and it will be a pleasure to see us add to their woes come Sunday, but if I had to predict a winner, I’d have to back us.

Should Arsenal be confident of victory come Sunday?

Patrick