“Look at his age” Ex-Gunner urges Arsenal to cash in on embattled star

Former Arsenal star, Emmanuel Frimpong has urged the club to cash in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The striker was recently stripped of the club’s captaincy, and he is now fighting for a spot in the starting XI.

Auba is already 32 and is on a huge contract at the club. His latest disciplinary breach should cost him his career at the Emirates and Frimpong thinks so too.

However, he also admits the club would struggle to offload him because of his massive wages.

Frimpong said via Sun Sports: “I think it would be good for Arsenal to cash in. Look at his age, he’s getting older, and we need a new striker that we can have for the next five years.

“He’s a great player but this is the best time to cash in. It will be difficult though, as he’s on very good wages. It’s not going to be easy to get him out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba has done some good things for this club, but that doesn’t give him the right to repeatedly break rules.

He hasn’t even been scoring enough goals and should be worried about his on-field performances.

Instead, he is busy causing off-field problems for Mikel Arteta. He will struggle to win back a place in the team now and hopefully, another top European club gives him a chance by the summer.