‘Look at his stats’ – Arsenal urged to replace duo with 26 year-old

Noel Whelan has claimed that Manchester United forward Anthony Martial would be a good signing for Arsenal, and that he could replace both of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have been struggling for goals this term, with both of Auba and Lacazette having struggled to command themselves as an indispensable player in the side.

There are now a number of circles who believe that the club will look to invest in a new option up front, and Whelan believes they should be looking at the Red Devils’ Martial.

“He’s 26 years old – that’s not even into the best footballing years of his career,” he told the Football Insider.

“We know he’s got the talent. Look at his stats for Man United, they’re not bad considering he’s hardly played.

“He can play anywhere across that front three. If you think about what Martial could offer Arsenal, compared to what Pepe is currently offering – I know which player I’d be taking.

“Arteta is looking to freshen things up. Martial can slot straight in and replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette – I think the Arsenal fans would be excited by that signing.”

I dunno which Arsenal fans he thinks he is talking for, but I certainly wouldn’t be happy to see Martial come in to replace Laca or Auba alone, although him coming in for Pepe would be a bit of like-for-like move.

Why would we move on one out of form forward who believes they are better than they are for another?

Patrick