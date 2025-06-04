“Look at Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nunez,” Frank Lebouef warns Arsenal about splashing the cash on Sesko

Arsenal are actively pursuing Benjamin Sesko in this transfer window as they look to strengthen their forward line. The Slovenian striker is viewed as the ideal candidate to lead the attack at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners confident that he can help improve the squad significantly.

However, RB Leipzig, Sesko’s current club, have made it clear that they will not allow him to leave cheaply. The asking price is reported to be close to or even above 100 million euros, a considerable sum that reflects both his potential and importance to the German side. Arsenal appear willing to meet this valuation, recognising the urgency to resolve their striking dilemma.

The club has funds available to spend, but simply paying a high fee does not guarantee the player will deliver consistent performances. This reality has been pointed out by former defender Frank Leboeuf, who shared his thoughts on the matter.

Concerns Over High Valuation

Leboeuf expressed scepticism regarding the valuation placed on Sesko. Speaking to The Sun, he said, “The top people at clubs, if it’s not their money they don’t care, they will spend it. If the money was coming out of their bank account they would be more careful and cautious.

“That’s crazy [RB Leipzig’s valuation for Sesko]. You have so many examples of clubs who have spent big money on players from smaller clubs.

“Sesko plays for Leipzig, they are a family club and Arsenal are going to launch him into the Premier League?

“What is the guarantee you have that Sesko is going to produce? And you’re going to spend 80m euros on him? Look at Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nunez and so many others.”

Arsenal Must Balance Ambition with Prudence

While there is little doubt that Sesko has the potential to become a top striker, the price tag demands careful consideration. Arsenal must ensure that their investment is justified, balancing ambition with the risks of signing a player still adapting to top-level football. The club will need to perform thorough due diligence to ensure that their new acquisition can meet the demands of the Premier League and contribute effectively to their campaign.

