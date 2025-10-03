“Look at the options” Alan Shearer predicts Arsenal v West Ham

Alan Shearer has offered his view on the upcoming Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham United, backing the Gunners to continue their impressive run of form. Arsenal have recovered strongly from their earlier defeat to Liverpool and now have the opportunity to move ahead of Arne Slot’s side in the standings if results go their way.

West Ham, meanwhile, approaches the fixture under the guidance of new manager Nuno Espírito Santo, who has previously faced Arsenal with different teams. Known for organising disciplined sides, Santo will aim to frustrate the Gunners and make a strong statement early in his tenure. Matches against his teams are rarely straightforward, and this encounter is expected to be no different.

Shearer’s Analysis

Despite the potential challenges posed by West Ham’s new manager, Shearer remains confident in Arsenal’s quality. Speaking to the Metro, he said:

“Nuno will make West Ham a lot tighter, but I still think it’ll be a home win here. Look at the options that Arsenal now have, the result they got against Newcastle last week and in the Champions League. I’ll go for a home win.”

His comments reflect a belief in Arsenal’s depth, form, and ability to impose themselves, even against opponents determined to disrupt their rhythm.

What’s at Stake

For Arsenal, victory would extend their momentum and provide a chance to climb above Liverpool, further strengthening their title credentials. Their recent wins, both domestically and in Europe, have demonstrated the squad’s resilience and growing maturity. A continuation of that form could prove decisive as the season progresses.

West Ham, on the other hand, are in need of points and will see defeating Arsenal as a statement result that could build confidence under Santo. While they will not underestimate the challenge, overcoming one of the league’s in-form teams would represent a significant step forward.

The fixture promises intensity and competitive edge, but with Arsenal in strong form and playing at home, Shearer’s prediction of a Gunners victory appears well-founded.

