Look out another young Gunner on the pitch for Arsenal Women v Man City today

For the 2023–24 season, Arsenal women’s decision-makers decided to offer Laila Harbert the opportunity to develop away from the Arsenal academy, allowing her to sign with Championship side Watford on dual registration.

Last weekend, the 2023–24 Women’s Championship season came to a close, with Crystal Palace securing promotion. That said, Harbert made a significant impact at Watford. She made 14 appearances in the Championship, missing only eight games. She also appeared in three League Cup matches (one of which was against her parent team Arsenal).

Though Harbert failed to help Watford avoid relegation, she gained valuable experience, which she has now opened up about.

She acknowledges that her time with the Golden Girls may have helped her improve as a player, saying, “My time at Watford has improved me as a player and a person and that will stay with me for the rest of my journey.

“My confidence has really grown as the coaches and players have trusted me from the start, regardless of my age.

“This was a big thing for me and allowed me to feel that I play an important role in the team.

“The other thing that will stick with me is the mentality to work hard to get through tough times, which makes you appreciate when it pays off and you then want that feeling over and over.”

Of the many memorable moments she had this season, she admits that facing Arsenal in the FA Cup—after Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall agreed for her to face her parent club, though she and her Watford teammates lost—was a great moment where she got to reflect on what it would take for her to break into the Arsenal team.

She admitted, “It was surreal. It was great exposure in front of many familiar faces, and a game that reminded me of the levels needed to wear the shirt, where I can reflect/work to earn that right in the future.”

Notably, the 17-year-old may have the chance to play in Arsenal’s final two WSL matches of the season, as we mentioned earlier this week.

All set for this Manchester City clash Gooners??

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….