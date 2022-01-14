Looking at Arsenal’s Track Record in the 2021/22 Premier League

The Gunners are one of England’s most beloved, and respected football clubs. They first formed in 1886, and have since then racked up some of the best statistics out of any English team. They have won a record of 14 FA Cups, 13 league titles, and numerous other awards and trophies, including a European Cup Winners’ Cup. They were among the first English clubs to join the Football League, and the team has won the second highest number of top-flight matches in English football history.

According to Forbes, Arsenal is one of the wealthiest football clubs in the world, being ranked seventh on their most valuable football clubs list.

Arsenal is also a big darling in the world of English betting shops and sports cafés. It is ofttimes among the top most betted on football clubs in England, and a huge odds-on favorite to win. In fact, not just land-based betting shops, but also the betting websites found on betstation.com have seen a marked increase in traffic when The Gunners are playing a match.

With the 2021/22 Premier League going on right now, many are wondering how Arsenal has been doing, and in this article we will take a look to see Arsenal’s track record in the ongoing Premier League.

Marked Improvement

Let us first start out by looking at Arsenal’s placements last Premier League, and the one before that. According to official Premier League rankings of 2019/20 and 2020/21, Arsenal was ranked 8th, in the bottom echelon of the top 10. In the 2021/22 Premier League, however, Arsenal has risen through the ranks, outshone a number of England’s best teams, and is currently ranked in the Top 6, comfortably sitting at the number 5 spot.

Off to a Rocky Start

So far, Arsenal has participated in 20 matches (the December 28 match against Wolverhampton Wanderers was postponed). Out of the 20 matches they won 11, tied in 2, and lost 7, so over all they have done quite well for themselves.

However, the Gunners started the season off on the wrong foot. In their first three matches against Brentford, Chelsea, and Manchester City, Arsenal lost quite considerably, having scored not a single goal in all three matches. Against Brentford and Chelsea they lost with a score of 2 – 0, and against Manchester City they lost with a score of 5 – 0.

But the Gunners did not give up hope, and their luck would soon improve…

On the Right Track

On 11 September, Arsenal faced off against Norwich City, and defeated the Canaries, ending the game with a score of 1 – 0. This victory marked a streak of victories for Arsenal, which was briefly interrupted by the two ties against Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace on 2 October and 18 October respectively. Their victory streak ended on 20 November, when Liverpool delivered a defeat against the Gunners.

What the Future Holds

The last three League games played by Arsenal have all ended differently, one with an Arsenal victory, one was postponed, and the last one ended in defeat. The next Arsenal match is scheduled to happen on 16 January against Totenham Hotspur, and fans of both teams are pumped to see how it goes.