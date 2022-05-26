Looking at the positives and Arsenal’s targets for next season

After feeling so much disappointment about the way Arsenal handed Tottenham the last champions league spot, it’s now time to move away from the past and look forward towards the future by Gun Down
After feeling so frustrated about how we managed to hand the top 4 to Spurs of all people, it’s now time to move forward and look at the future, regardless of what many may say, Arteta has been here long enough for us to see major improvement from his team especially when you look at the amount of support and power afforded to him. This coming season he either steps up big time or steps aside. We can’t keep coming up with reasons or excuses why he always come up short.
My only concern about missing out on top 4 is the impact it may have on the quality of our signings and options, the re-signing of Elneny and Nketiah to me is part of the impact of missing out on top 4, these are players good enough for the Europa league but not the champions league, Saliba wanting to return to Marseille because they are in the Champions league is just another evidence of how important the competition is to attracting the best of players.
Looking at the positives and the upcoming season
Arsenal will have a chance to lay their hands on a European trophy for the first time in decades when they play in the Europa League next season. Judging by how far the team developed under the guidance of Mikel Arteta as head coach/manager last season, Arsenal, no doubt, are Europa league title contenders for next season.
The Europa league title is not the only title Arsenal may end up winning next season, the league cup and FA cup is not out of reach too knowing, the unpredictable nature of this football club. Could Arsenal even give us a surprise package as one of the dark horses in the race for the league title judging by their performances last season?
Last season, Mikel Arteta was able to guide one of the youngest premier league squads to victory over teams like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Leicester city amongst many others. Imagine how strong the squad would be if Arsenal are able to acquire the services of some of their transfer targets? They will be a force to be reckoned with.
Even though bad management and judgement at crucial times cost us big time, I still believe that if Arsenal weren’t rocked by an injury crisis midway in the season, Arteta would have led his boys to Champions league qualification and possibly into third place.
Nonetheless, Arteta has been able to establish a team with character and willingness to win at all costs. This team is no longer a team any team can roll over. It’s currently one of the best teams in England at the moment.
Arsenal just need reinforcements here and there, to become a force and maybe one of the contenders next season. If that occurs, I strongly believe that Mikel Arteta might be able to lead his club to the Europa league title, and maybe put up a surprise showing in the league,
knowing that Arteta has been here for more than 2 season’s and has overseen major changes in almost every department of the club.
What do you think is the realistic expectation from Arsenal this upcoming season?
Gun down
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
I don’t want to sound negative here, as a matter of fact the young team deserve a huge credit for their achievement last season.
But I disagree that this team can’t be roll over howsoever.
Our 13th lose in the league says otherwise.
Those team you mentioned lost agaisnt more average team with less Budget and younger team than us.
Like I said, the lad deserves a lot of praise but saying we can’t be roll over is not entirely true.
All those teams mentioned have struggled a lot this season. And apart from leceister who played 12 matches than us, everyone of those team mentioned also took 3points from us.
So it’s like beat me , then I return the favor.
Cups competition is going to be more difficult now as well, Liverpool have more squad debt now, they now use their strong team to compete in cups, something they hardly do before. Hence we see them lifting both cups this season.
I see them playing full strength team next season in cups as well due to their debt.
It is also gives any top team to lift a trophy.
Which of the teams are younger than ours?
You just prove one of my point.
How Many sentences and how many words are there? You seem to have only problem with terms younger squad only??
Which is the excuse we have been hiding behind for a while.
Maybe I am wrong about
Losing to the younger squad.
But when our so call younger squad cost more than majority of the teams in the league, then we need to start answering some questions.
I mean nketita, Saka, Esr, and martineli are among the youngest in the youngest sand I am not even sure they cost up 10m In total.
If that is the case, then we have been so wasteful with the resources we have.
This management has spent approx 250m and the youngest ones among them are not even up to 10m.
Cause if we are to go by having young squad, then we shouldn’t even been spending up 100m in that same period, while we are spending 150m in one summer alone.
Perhaps the most expensive youngest team I guess.
In the summer no one in our galaxy predicted Arsenal would make the top 4. So 5th was the best we could hope for. And miraculously we achieved it. We actually missed the top 4 by just 2 points. We beat 6th placed Man Utd Man U by 11 points. When we beat Man U by 11 points again try telling me we had a bad season. This despite our 182mill strike force of Pepe, Auba and Laca being utterly useless. This followed an 0-3 start because of Covid injury and illness. This though we had a slew of injuries at the back end of the season. I for one am extremly proud of our 5th place finish and especially our battling young manager. Arsenal is simply not ready for CL football half way through the process. EL football is ideal to develop the young players. Considering so much went “wrong” this season 5th place was brilliant. At least 7 players will be sold or released. 6 new players will be added. We will retain one or two quota players Nketiah Niles/Nelson. We will promote 2/3 academy players. I think the transfer season will be sound rather than sensational and we should again be around the 5th/6th place by seasons end and a semi final birth in the EL is in the offing. Arsenal is in a very healthy position right now considering the strenth of the PL these days.
502 times
and you’d again be happy with 5/6th place finish again? The issue most fans are having is the fact we had CL football in our own hands. The difference in signing players for CL would be way better as well. Like Nunez of Benfica for instance we could sign him no bother if we had CL football
Self inflicted failure..get rid of that Arteta fellow…Patrick please