Looking at the positives and Arsenal’s targets for next season

After feeling so much disappointment about the way Arsenal handed Tottenham the last champions league spot, it’s now time to move away from the past and look forward towards the future by Gun Down

After feeling so frustrated about how we managed to hand the top 4 to Spurs of all people, it’s now time to move forward and look at the future, regardless of what many may say, Arteta has been here long enough for us to see major improvement from his team especially when you look at the amount of support and power afforded to him. This coming season he either steps up big time or steps aside. We can’t keep coming up with reasons or excuses why he always come up short.

My only concern about missing out on top 4 is the impact it may have on the quality of our signings and options, the re-signing of Elneny and Nketiah to me is part of the impact of missing out on top 4, these are players good enough for the Europa league but not the champions league, Saliba wanting to return to Marseille because they are in the Champions league is just another evidence of how important the competition is to attracting the best of players.

Looking at the positives and the upcoming season

Arsenal will have a chance to lay their hands on a European trophy for the first time in decades when they play in the Europa League next season. Judging by how far the team developed under the guidance of Mikel Arteta as head coach/manager last season, Arsenal, no doubt, are Europa league title contenders for next season.

The Europa league title is not the only title Arsenal may end up winning next season, the league cup and FA cup is not out of reach too knowing, the unpredictable nature of this football club. Could Arsenal even give us a surprise package as one of the dark horses in the race for the league title judging by their performances last season?

Last season, Mikel Arteta was able to guide one of the youngest premier league squads to victory over teams like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Leicester city amongst many others. Imagine how strong the squad would be if Arsenal are able to acquire the services of some of their transfer targets? They will be a force to be reckoned with.

Even though bad management and judgement at crucial times cost us big time, I still believe that if Arsenal weren’t rocked by an injury crisis midway in the season, Arteta would have led his boys to Champions league qualification and possibly into third place.

Nonetheless, Arteta has been able to establish a team with character and willingness to win at all costs. This team is no longer a team any team can roll over. It’s currently one of the best teams in England at the moment.

Arsenal just need reinforcements here and there, to become a force and maybe one of the contenders next season. If that occurs, I strongly believe that Mikel Arteta might be able to lead his club to the Europa league title, and maybe put up a surprise showing in the league,

knowing that Arteta has been here for more than 2 season’s and has overseen major changes in almost every department of the club.

What do you think is the realistic expectation from Arsenal this upcoming season?

Gun down

