Looks like Brazilian Gio Queiroz is on her way back to Arsenal Women

Looks like Brazilian Gio Queiroz on her way back to Arsenal Women? by Michelle

The tweet below was posted from Gio @Gio9queiroz to Kenzie Weir @kenziewierx who is a fellow player at Everton Women. where Gio has been on-loan from Arsenal Women after signing to Arsenal from Barcelona in the summer transfer window 2022. The tweet saying ‘I’ll miss you’. This is only a possible hint that Gio is on her way back.. It may just be an innocent friend message, of course..

Possible hint that Gio is heading back to Arsenal. If all things are true right now, to head into the new year with Pelova, Debinha, Gio in the attack, with rumours of also Lacasse, and to have Kühl in the midfield too would be a pretty cool thing to look forward to. pic.twitter.com/UaiWm5VX7v — Joe Louis Monte (@Jolomoco) December 31, 2022

There has been much talk of Gio returning to Arsenal with boss Jonas Eidevall admitting that he was considering bringing Gio back to Arsenal. In light of ACL injuries sustained by Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema Arsenal have been linked to a number of players during the January transfer window.

Gio has already scored her first goal for Everton, in December after recovering from injury. See her goal in the tweet below.

In terms of forwards and midfielders Arsenal are currently rumoured to be interested in are Victoria Pelova, Debina, Kathrine Kuhl , Cloe Lacasse and potentially Signe Bruun.

We’ll hopefully be able to provide you with some concrete updates soon. One thing’s for sure, Eidevall is absolutely making the most of this transfer window, which ends on 31st January.

Michelle Maxwell

